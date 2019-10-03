On The Gist, suing the swamp.

In the interview, Marc Randolph is here to talk with Mike about the early beginnings of Netflix, his relationship with co-founder Reed Hastings, and what he’s doing now post-Netflix. Randolph’s new book is That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea.

In the Spiel, accusing somebody of treason might be a reason to impeach.

