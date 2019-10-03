Presidential Temper Tantrums
Part of the job is keeping your cool.
Listen longer
Episode Notes
On The Gist, suing the swamp.
In the interview, Marc Randolph is here to talk with Mike about the early beginnings of Netflix, his relationship with co-founder Reed Hastings, and what he’s doing now post-Netflix. Randolph’s new book is That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea.
In the Spiel, accusing somebody of treason might be a reason to impeach.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.