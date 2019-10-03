The Gist

Presidential Temper Tantrums

Part of the job is keeping your cool.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, suing the swamp.

In the interview, Marc Randolph is here to talk with Mike about the early beginnings of Netflix, his relationship with co-founder Reed Hastings, and what he’s doing now post-Netflix. Randolph’s new book is That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea.

In the Spiel, accusing somebody of treason might be a reason to impeach.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.