On The Gist, socialism and millennials.

In the first part of a two-part interview, Mike talks to Samantha Power, former U.S.

Ambassador to the UN, about the early beginnings of the Syrian crisis, her role in trying to stop the Assad regime, and what she has learned from her mistakes during that critical time. Her new book is The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir.

In the Spiel, Katie Hill’s resignation.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa