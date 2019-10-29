The Gist

The Fall of Katie Hill

Her mishandling of this relationship cost her a lot more than her Congressional seat.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, socialism and millennials.

In the first part of a two-part interview, Mike talks to Samantha Power, former U.S.
Ambassador to the UN, about the early beginnings of the Syrian crisis, her role in trying to stop the Assad regime, and what she has learned from her mistakes during that critical time. Her new book is The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir.

In the Spiel, Katie Hill’s resignation.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa