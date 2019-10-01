On The Gist, what’s going on at Café Altura?

In the interview, journalist Amanda Aronczyk is here to talk with Mike about her recent series for WNYC’s The Stakes podcast, “A History of Persuasion.” Through the lens of Ted Kaczynski she explores the way behavioral psychology has been used to shape the way we think, and how the manipulation has only ramped up thanks to the tech industry.

In the Spiel, Giuliani, Stephen Miller, and self-impeachment.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.