Thinking Outside the America Box
We should pay more attention to other elections, like Canada’s.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, racial slurs and context.
In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” This time, she and Mike figure out if sunscreen is good for us, what we should be wary of, and why many of us need more sunlight. Maria’s latest book is The Confidence Game.
In the Spiel, the Canadian election.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.