On The Gist, Gordon Sondland testified before Congress.

In the interview, Meghan Daum is here to talk with Mike Pesca about her new book The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars. They discuss toughness versus sensitivity, age differences, and how we should appreciate the confusion of this time more.

In the Spiel, a dodeca-antentwig.

