Meghan Daum’s Problem With Everything
The culture wars are confusing. We should value that more.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Gordon Sondland testified before Congress.
In the interview, Meghan Daum is here to talk with Mike Pesca about her new book The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars. They discuss toughness versus sensitivity, age differences, and how we should appreciate the confusion of this time more.
In the Spiel, a dodeca-antentwig.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.