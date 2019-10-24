Facebook Should Fact-Check
This shouldn’t even be controversial.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, storming the SCIF.
In the interview, podcast producer and Canadian Chris Berube is here to talk with Mike about the recent Canadian election, how much shorter their elections are, and the government Trudeau has had to cobble together. Berube is a producer for 99% Invisible.
In the Spiel, Facebook and fact-checking.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.