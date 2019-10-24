The Gist

Facebook Should Fact-Check

This shouldn’t even be controversial.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, storming the SCIF.

In the interview, podcast producer and Canadian Chris Berube is here to talk with Mike about the recent Canadian election, how much shorter their elections are, and the government Trudeau has had to cobble together. Berube is a producer for 99% Invisible.

In the Spiel, Facebook and fact-checking.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.