Joel Stein Knows You’re Elitist
He breaks down who’s part of the elite, who’s not, and why those distinctions are important.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, understanding the differences between Hispanic and Latinx.
In the interview, Mike talks to journalist Joel Stein about elitism in 2019, how Trump is really an elite, and what the future holds for populism across the world. His new book is In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You and You’re Better Than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book.
In the Spiel, Trump and pies.
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.