The Gist

Joel Stein Knows You’re Elitist

He breaks down who’s part of the elite, who’s not, and why those distinctions are important.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, understanding the differences between Hispanic and Latinx.

In the interview, Mike talks to journalist Joel Stein about elitism in 2019, how Trump is really an elite, and what the future holds for populism across the world. His new book is In Defense of Elitism: Why I’m Better Than You and You’re Better Than Someone Who Didn’t Buy This Book.

In the Spiel, Trump and pies.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.