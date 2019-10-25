What’s Zuckerberg’s Time Worth?
Asking him to moderate content is a stunt, not a helpful line of inquiry.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Rep. Katie Hill’s throuple.
In the interview, Mike talks to writer Coleman Hughes about how his childhood shaped his views on race in America, his case against reparations, and what he’s working on next in the world of philosophy.
In the Spiel, how much is Mark Zuckerberg’s time worth?
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa