On The Gist, Rep. Katie Hill’s throuple.

In the interview, Mike talks to writer Coleman Hughes about how his childhood shaped his views on race in America, his case against reparations, and what he’s working on next in the world of philosophy.

In the Spiel, how much is Mark Zuckerberg’s time worth?

