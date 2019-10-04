The Gist

Gary Gulman’s Great Depresh

How he turns his pain into comedy gold.

Gary Gulman's Great Depresh

Episode Notes

On The Gist, getting pronunciations right and extremely wrong.

In the interview, comedian Gary Gulman talks to Mike about his new HBO comedy special The Great Depresh, how he talks about mental health on stage, and the magic of vision boards.

In the Spiel, the Ukraine saga.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.