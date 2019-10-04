Gary Gulman’s Great Depresh
How he turns his pain into comedy gold.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, getting pronunciations right and extremely wrong.
In the interview, comedian Gary Gulman talks to Mike about his new HBO comedy special The Great Depresh, how he talks about mental health on stage, and the magic of vision boards.
In the Spiel, the Ukraine saga.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Christina Djossa and Daniel Schroeder.