Giuliani Whisperer

It doesn’t take much for him to spill the beans.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you'll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On The Gist, Trump’s trade war with China.

In the interview, Mike talks to The Atlantic staff writer Elaina Plott about her reporting on Rudy Giuliani, new White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and the future of the impeachment hearings. Read her work here.

In the Spiel, the CNN LGBTQ+ Equality Town Hall.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.