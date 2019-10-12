On The Gist, Trump’s trade war with China.

In the interview, Mike talks to The Atlantic staff writer Elaina Plott about her reporting on Rudy Giuliani, new White House counsel Pat Cipollone, and the future of the impeachment hearings. Read her work here.

In the Spiel, the CNN LGBTQ+ Equality Town Hall.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.