Who Deserves the Right to Vote?

Past crimes shouldn’t always exclude you from future voting.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, how should we feel about Ellen and George W. Bush?

In the interview, Desmond Meade of the Florida Restorative Rights Coalition is here to talk with Mike about the recent movement in Florida to give voting rights back to individuals who have previous committed felonies.
They talk about how quickly the measure passed, what regaining voting rights really means, and who is actually most affected by these laws.

In the Spiel, should plans for the LGBTQ community really have been the second ever CNN town hall this year?

