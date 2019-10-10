The Gist

Uncomplicating the NBA and China

It’s not as confusing as you think it is.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, what Trump is doing to the Kurds is everybody’s fault but Trump’s.

In the interview, Mike talks to Ozy national politics reporter Nick Fouriezos about U.S. voter apathy, where it’s most prevalent, and its ramifications for future elections. You can read Fouriezos’ piece “Who Cares: Inside America’s Apathy Belt” in Ozy.

In the Spiel, the fight between China and the NBA isn’t complicated.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.