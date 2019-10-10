Uncomplicating the NBA and China
It’s not as confusing as you think it is.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On The Gist, what Trump is doing to the Kurds is everybody’s fault but Trump’s.
In the interview, Mike talks to Ozy national politics reporter Nick Fouriezos about U.S. voter apathy, where it’s most prevalent, and its ramifications for future elections. You can read Fouriezos’ piece “Who Cares: Inside America’s Apathy Belt” in Ozy.
In the Spiel, the fight between China and the NBA isn’t complicated.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.