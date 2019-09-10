On The Gist, Trump and Scotland.

In the interview, creator of xkcd Randall Munroe is here to talk about his new book How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems. He and Mike talk about puzzling out the chicken and the egg, testing nuclear weapons on beverages, and how Serena Williams fits into his scientific exploration.

In the Spiel, the Taliban and Camp David.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians—Hari Kondabolu! Marina Franklin! Khalid Rahmaan!—by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!