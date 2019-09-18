Comedy Week: Improv
Is kindness the next step in comedy?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, our second installment in this week of comedy focuses on the world of improv. Improvisers Amber Nash, T.J. Jagodowski, and Zach Cherry join Mike to talk about what the improv scene is like in their respective cities, how the form has grown so quickly in the last 30 years, and why collaboration is such an exciting way to get a laugh.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.