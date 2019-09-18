On The Gist, our second installment in this week of comedy focuses on the world of improv. Improvisers Amber Nash, T.J. Jagodowski, and Zach Cherry join Mike to talk about what the improv scene is like in their respective cities, how the form has grown so quickly in the last 30 years, and why collaboration is such an exciting way to get a laugh.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.