Lobbying for Good?
Most people think of lobbyists as political manipulators, but really they’re just playing the game the Constitution created.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, it’s Boris Johnson’s show now.
In the interview, Thomas Sheridan isn’t your mother’s lobbyist—or wait, maybe he is? His firm, the Sheridan Group, fights for social change. He tells Mike about why lobbyists aren’t all bad, how he got his start, and the tough battles he’s faced over the years. Sheridan’s new book is Helping the Good Do Better: How a White Hat Lobbyist Advocates for Social Change.
In the Spiel, there’s a solution to higher rates of maternal mortality among black women, and it involves putting the problem in perspective.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.
