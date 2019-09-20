Comedy Week: Late-Night
Has the late-night show lost its political teeth?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, late-night writers Steve Waltien, Bryan Tucker, and Alison Leiby sit down with Mike to discuss what it’s like to write on a late-night show. How do they deal with the constant churn of topical humor? Why is it so difficult to continue laughing through Trump? And what is the Sean Penn test?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.