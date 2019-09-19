Comedy Week: Podcasts
Talking to your funny friends might be the ticket.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, our third part of comedy week is all about comedy podcasts. Podcast hosts Jesse Thorn and Ron Funches join Mike to talk about the wide variety of comedy podcasts, how they both got started, and why they are such a freeing avenue for comedians.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.