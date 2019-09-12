The Gist

The Ousting of Donald Sterling

How the NBA purged their ranks

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Fort Campbell middle schoolers and the border wall.

In the interview, journalist Ramona Shelburne is here to talk about her new five-part 30 for 30 series on Donald Sterling and the Clippers. She and Mike discuss how she started covering the Clippers, reporting out the Sterling story at the time, and the subsequent fallout. Her new series is The Sterling Affairs.

In the Spiel, Donald Sterling, Donald Trump, and the for-profit presidency.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

