Hungry for Murder
Why are we so obsessed with true crime?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the news we missed during Comedy Week.
In the interview, Rachel Monroe is here to talk with Mike about why people, and women in particular, are so interested in true crime. Is it a new thing or just newly popular? Does being an at-home sleuth help in any way? Monroe’s new book is Savage Appetites: Four Stories of Women, Crime, and Obsession.
In the Spiel, Donald Trump and the hostless Emmy Awards.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.