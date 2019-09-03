On The Gist, how hurricanes are like racism.

In the interview, talk radio has shaped so much of our political discourse, often in ways we don’t even realize. Brian Rosenwald sought to figure out just how much influence it’s had and condensed it all into his new book Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States. He’s here to talk with Mike about Rush Limbaugh’s early years, the outsized importance of Roger Ailes, and where this leaves us today.

In the Spiel, president Trump’s pre-hurricane golfing is the last thing we should be worrying about.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians—Hari Kondabolu! Marina Franklin! Khalid Rahmaan!—by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!