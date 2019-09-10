On The Gist, Bolton is out.

In the interview, New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik is here to talk about his new book about Trump and television. He and Mike discuss how the increasing variety of television networks and the boom of reality TV led to Trump, and his similarities to the classic antihero trope. Poniewozik’s new book is Audience of One: Donald Trump, Television, and the Fracturing of America.

In the Spiel, mass shootings and mental health.

