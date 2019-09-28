On The Gist, Trump and Ukraine-gate?

In the interview, journalist and author Mary Lane is here to talk with Mike about Hitler’s art, how he seized “degenerate” art in Germany, and the people who finally recovered these lost works in 2013. Lane’s new book is Hitler’s Last Hostages: Looted Art and the Soul of the Third Reich.

In the Spiel, the whistleblower complaint.

