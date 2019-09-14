Do the Hustle
Lorene Scafaria on directing Hustlers
Episode Notes
On The Gist, questions the debate needed.
In the interview, director Lorene Scafaria is here to talk with Mike about the new film Hustlers. They discuss recruiting Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Cardi B, the importance of Chopin, and filming at a strip club.
In the Spiel, the crazy things said during the debate.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.
