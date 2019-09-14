On The Gist, questions the debate needed.

In the interview, director Lorene Scafaria is here to talk with Mike about the new film Hustlers. They discuss recruiting Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Cardi B, the importance of Chopin, and filming at a strip club.

In the Spiel, the crazy things said during the debate.

