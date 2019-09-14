The Gist

Do the Hustle

Lorene Scafaria on directing Hustlers

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, questions the debate needed.

In the interview, director Lorene Scafaria is here to talk with Mike about the new film Hustlers. They discuss recruiting Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Cardi B, the importance of Chopin, and filming at a strip club.

In the Spiel, the crazy things said during the debate.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians—Hari Kondabolu! Marina Franklin! Khalid Rahmaan!—by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!

gist comedy week
Slate