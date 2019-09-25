Lauren Duca Wants a Revolution
But does she even know where to start?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, journalist Lauren Duca is here to talk with Mike about her new book, inspiring young people to get more involved in politics, how activism and journalism might intersect, and the problems with our binary political system. Duca’s new book is How to Start a Revolution: Young People and the Future of Politics.
In the Spiel, impeachment?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.