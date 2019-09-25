Lauren Duca Wants a Revolution

On The Gist, journalist Lauren Duca is here to talk with Mike about her new book, inspiring young people to get more involved in politics, how activism and journalism might intersect, and the problems with our binary political system. Duca’s new book is How to Start a Revolution: Young People and the Future of Politics.

In the Spiel, impeachment?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.