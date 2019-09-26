On The Gist, MSNBC cutting Trump’s speech short.

In the interview, writer Katy Lederer is here to talk with Mike about Greta Thunberg, why she’s such a force, and if she will bring about any change. Lederer’s latest piece on Thunberg is “Can They Read?” in n+1.

In the Spiel, whistleblowing and the Maguire hearing.

