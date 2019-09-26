The Power of Greta Thunberg
Her clarity comes from her single message.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, MSNBC cutting Trump’s speech short.
In the interview, writer Katy Lederer is here to talk with Mike about Greta Thunberg, why she’s such a force, and if she will bring about any change. Lederer’s latest piece on Thunberg is “Can They Read?” in n+1.
In the Spiel, whistleblowing and the Maguire hearing.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.