Leave It to Lovett
Jon Lovett’s roundtable podcast is a liberal hit, but does everybody agree too much?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, what should we care about?
In the interview, Jon Lovett is here to talk with Mike about Joe Biden, debate in liberal roundtables, the Overton window, and the live Lovett or Leave It show at Radio City Music Hall on Friday.
In the Spiel, Joe Biden is fading.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.