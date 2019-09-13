The Gist

Leave It to Lovett

Jon Lovett’s roundtable podcast is a liberal hit, but does everybody agree too much?

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On The Gist, what should we care about?

In the interview, Jon Lovett is here to talk with Mike about Joe Biden, debate in liberal roundtables, the Overton window, and the live Lovett or Leave It show at Radio City Music Hall on Friday.

In the Spiel, Joe Biden is fading.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

