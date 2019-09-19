The Gist

Comedy Week: Film

How have streaming and comedic taste changed the comedy movie?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, screenwriters Dana Fox and John August and film critic K. Austin Collins are here to talk all about the comedy film. What makes a funny movie? How has that changed over the years? And has humor just creeped its way into all the other genres without us realizing?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.