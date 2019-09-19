Comedy Week: Film
How have streaming and comedic taste changed the comedy movie?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, screenwriters Dana Fox and John August and film critic K. Austin Collins are here to talk all about the comedy film. What makes a funny movie? How has that changed over the years? And has humor just creeped its way into all the other genres without us realizing?
