On The Gist, the beginning of the Donald Trump and Ukraine analysis.

In the interview, CIA alum and head of Lawfare David Priess is here to talk with Mike about impeachment, the Ukraine phone call, and this time things are different. Priess’ latest book is How to Get Rid of a President: History’s Guide to Removing Unpopular, Unable, or Unfit Chief Executives.

In the Spiel, Trump’s press conference and meeting with the Ukraine president.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Christina Djossa.