Comedy Week: Stand-Up Comedy
Has the world gotten too sensitive for stand-up comedy?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On The Gist, we’re kicking off our week on the world of comedy by talking to three comedians about the state of stand-up comedy. Adam Ferrara, Aparna Nancherla, and Hari Kondabolu talk with Mike about the way the perform, how they interact with their audience and fans, and pushing boundaries in the art form.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.