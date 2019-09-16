On The Gist, we’re kicking off our week on the world of comedy by talking to three comedians about the state of stand-up comedy. Adam Ferrara, Aparna Nancherla, and Hari Kondabolu talk with Mike about the way the perform, how they interact with their audience and fans, and pushing boundaries in the art form.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.