The Gist

Comedy Week: Stand-Up Comedy

Has the world gotten too sensitive for stand-up comedy?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, we’re kicking off our week on the world of comedy by talking to three comedians about the state of stand-up comedy. Adam Ferrara, Aparna Nancherla, and Hari Kondabolu talk with Mike about the way the perform, how they interact with their audience and fans, and pushing boundaries in the art form.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.