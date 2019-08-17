On The Gist, the varying sizes of Trump and Greenland.

In the interview, journalist Steve Rushin is here to talk with Mike about his new memoir Nights at White Castle. They discuss the amorphous nature of nostalgia, why children should go on boring vacations, and the podcast Ball & Chain that he hosts with his wife, basketball great Rebecca Lobo.

In the Spiel, Sha Na Na.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!