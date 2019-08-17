What Happened to Sha Na Na
And who were they?
On The Gist, the varying sizes of Trump and Greenland.
In the interview, journalist Steve Rushin is here to talk with Mike about his new memoir Nights at White Castle. They discuss the amorphous nature of nostalgia, why children should go on boring vacations, and the podcast Ball & Chain that he hosts with his wife, basketball great Rebecca Lobo.
In the Spiel, Sha Na Na.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
