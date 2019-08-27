What’s in a Face, Anyway?
When Sadie Dingfelder mistook a stranger in a grocery store for her husband she realized she had a thing called face blindness.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Donald Trump is a bad negotiator.
In the interview, you’ve probably heard of face blindness. And you possibly wondered whether it was a real thing. Do some people really walk the world, full of other people as it is, without the ability to recognize them from their features? They do. Sadie Dingfelder shared her experience over at the Washington Post, and does so now on The Gist.
In the Spiel, the Everything Is Alive tariff-a-thon.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
