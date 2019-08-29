To Greta Goes the Glory?
Not everyone has two weeks to sail across the Atlantic like Sweden’s young activist just did. But of course, that’s the point.
On The Gist, this week in the news, truth is stranger than science fiction.
In the interview, guest host Seth Stevenson talks to the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And it turns out that when you’re a citizen for responsibility and ethics, as Noah Bookbinder is, you see plenty going wrong in Washington.
In the Spiel, Greta Thunberg’s cross-Atlantic trip was an exercise in inconvenience.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.
