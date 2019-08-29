On The Gist, this week in the news, truth is stranger than science fiction.

In the interview, guest host Seth Stevenson talks to the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And it turns out that when you’re a citizen for responsibility and ethics, as Noah Bookbinder is, you see plenty going wrong in Washington.

In the Spiel, Greta Thunberg’s cross-Atlantic trip was an exercise in inconvenience.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians—Hari Kondabolu! Marina Franklin! Khalid Rahmaan!—by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!