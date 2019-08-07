Trade War Rumblings? We’re Already In One.
But is China really a currency manipulator, or is Steven Mnuchin going too far?
Episode Notes
On The Gist, if you want gun control, you clearly have to just vote Democrat.
In the interview, the tit-for-tat trade war with China is unceasing. Slate’s Jordan Weissmann tells Mike about the latest developments in the fight between presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, whether or not China is really manipulating its currency, and the potential paths ahead.
In the Spiel, Americans are getting angry over all the wrong things. It’s infuriating!
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.