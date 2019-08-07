The Gist

Trade War Rumblings? We’re Already In One.

But is China really a currency manipulator, or is Steven Mnuchin going too far?

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, if you want gun control, you clearly have to just vote Democrat.

In the interview, the tit-for-tat trade war with China is unceasing. Slate’s Jordan Weissmann tells Mike about the latest developments in the fight between presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, whether or not China is really manipulating its currency, and the potential paths ahead.

In the Spiel, Americans are getting angry over all the wrong things. It’s infuriating!

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.