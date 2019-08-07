On The Gist, if you want gun control, you clearly have to just vote Democrat.

In the interview, the tit-for-tat trade war with China is unceasing. Slate’s Jordan Weissmann tells Mike about the latest developments in the fight between presidents Trump and Xi Jinping, whether or not China is really manipulating its currency, and the potential paths ahead.

In the Spiel, Americans are getting angry over all the wrong things. It’s infuriating!

