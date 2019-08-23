Visiting the Migrant Families in Crisis
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the Amazon is on fire.
In the interview, Sen. Jeff Merkley was the first member of Congress to visit the migrant detention centers along the border and view the atrocious ways we were treating the people forced to live there. He’s here to talk with Mike about the crisis, the failure of the Trump administration, and what we can do about it.
His new book is America Is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families.
In the Spiel, Trump and Israel.
