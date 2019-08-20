On The Gist, despite what Peter Navarro says, a yield curve inversion there was indeed (and a recession there may be).

In the interview, in a Democratic field crowded with grand policy promises, Tim Ryan’s more centrist ideas have been crowded out. But should they be? The Ohio congressman tells Mike about increasing manufacturing and focusing education on social and emotional learning.

In the Spiel, the difference between bad politics and bad policy.

