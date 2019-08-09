How to Rob a Bank, and Be Funny While You’re at It

On The Gist, the real consequences of immigration laws.

In the interview, Charles Duhigg is who you get when you combine an investigative reporter with an agony aunt. In his new Slate podcast (How To!), he teases out advice on everyday problems, from how to tell a good joke to how to rob a bank (alright, the problems aren’t that common). You can subscribe to How To! on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In the Spiel, Trump, children, and shootings.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

See The Gist Live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!