The Mystery of Ivanka Trump
Vanessa Grigoriadis’ new podcast dives deep on the first daughter and the Trump cult.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, journalist and podcast host Lauren Ober was shocked to realize Chelsea Manning is back in jail.
In the interview, Ober talks with journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis about the new podcast Tabloid: The Making of Ivanka Trump. What’s it like to go from aspiring socialite to familial lackey? Is there any room for pity? And when is she headed for Burning Man?
In the Spiel, female political fashion.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
