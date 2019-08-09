On The Gist, Montana has gone a little berserk.

In the interview, Joshua Cohen is here to discuss his new book Attention: Dispatches From the Land of Distraction, and the many discursions he and Mike go on thanks to it. Like the depth of Bernie’s political policies, Trump’s time in Atlantic City, and why the circus is so important to the history of American culture.

In the Spiel, Trump’s distraction tactics.

