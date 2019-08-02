The Gist

How Fantastic Negrito Started From Scratch

His debut album flopped, he got into a car crash-induced coma, and he sold his instruments. Then Fantastic Negrito started winning Grammys.

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On The Gist, the Democrats making Republican soundbites.

In the interview, Fantastic Negrito walked a long and winding road to blues stardom.
His first album (under his legal name, Xavier) was a bust—“everyone hated it”—and saw him dropped from his label. He’d also gotten into a serious car accident and sold off his instruments before returning to music. That’s when the Grammys started rolling in—he’s won two in the last three years, for best contemporary blues album. His latest record is Please Don’t Be Dead.

In the Spiel, Joe Biden at the debate.

