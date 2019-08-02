How Fantastic Negrito Started From Scratch
His debut album flopped, he got into a car crash-induced coma, and he sold his instruments. Then Fantastic Negrito started winning Grammys.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the Democrats making Republican soundbites.
In the interview, Fantastic Negrito walked a long and winding road to blues stardom.
His first album (under his legal name, Xavier) was a bust—“everyone hated it”—and saw him dropped from his label. He’d also gotten into a serious car accident and sold off his instruments before returning to music. That’s when the Grammys started rolling in—he’s won two in the last three years, for best contemporary blues album. His latest record is Please Don’t Be Dead.
In the Spiel, Joe Biden at the debate.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.