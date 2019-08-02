On The Gist, the Democrats making Republican soundbites.

In the interview, Fantastic Negrito walked a long and winding road to blues stardom.

His first album (under his legal name, Xavier) was a bust—“everyone hated it”—and saw him dropped from his label. He’d also gotten into a serious car accident and sold off his instruments before returning to music. That’s when the Grammys started rolling in—he’s won two in the last three years, for best contemporary blues album. His latest record is Please Don’t Be Dead.

In the Spiel, Joe Biden at the debate.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.