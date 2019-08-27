They Tried to Cancel You
Katie Herzog went through it in 2017 and now filmmaker Rhys Ernst endures it with his new film Adam.
On The Gist, journalist Katie Herzog fills in for Mike Pesca and focuses on cancel culture.
In the interview, Herzog interviews filmmaker Rhys Ernst about his new film Adam, and the queer backlash against the film. What’s it like for your own community to try and cancel you? Is all the extra publicity a good thing? And how does attempted cancellation age?
In the Spiel, unproductive Antifa protests.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
