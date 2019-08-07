On The Gist, Dayton and El Paso deserve better than the presence of Donald Trump.

In the interview, FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley talks through what Democrats need to do to turn out voters in 2020. Should they focus on the “Obama coalition” that elected him twice? Or is it smarter to turn toward Obama voters that then voted for Trump in 2016? Why not both?

In the Spiel, anyone telling you the decade-long Assault Weapons Ban was ineffective is talking nonsense.

