On The Gist, the opinions of the people at the Iowa State Fair.

In the interview, Jay Inslee was among the 21 Democratic presidential candidates to converge on the Iowa State Fair this past weekend. Washington’s governor grabbed a seat with Mike to talk about applying his state’s environmental victories to the federal level, taxing Amazon, and getting rid of the gridlocking filibuster.

In the Spiel, The Gist went to the Iowa State Fair and got answers from Democratic presidential candidates about filibuster reform.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

See The Gist Live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!