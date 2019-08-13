Who’s the Filibuster For?
Fresh from the Iowa State Fair, The Gist runs through the Democratic candidates’ take on filibuster reform.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, the opinions of the people at the Iowa State Fair.
In the interview, Jay Inslee was among the 21 Democratic presidential candidates to converge on the Iowa State Fair this past weekend. Washington’s governor grabbed a seat with Mike to talk about applying his state’s environmental victories to the federal level, taxing Amazon, and getting rid of the gridlocking filibuster.
In the Spiel, The Gist went to the Iowa State Fair and got answers from Democratic presidential candidates about filibuster reform.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.
