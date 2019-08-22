On The Gist, Scaramucci was wrong about Trump.

In the interview, journalist David Robson is here to talk about his new book The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes. He and Mike talk the intelligence quotient, the blind spots smart people have, and why it might be a good idea to talk about yourself in the third person.

In the Spiel, Trump as all of America.

