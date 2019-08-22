The Gist

Trump Is America

At least to him and the rest of the world.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight. All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On The Gist, Scaramucci was wrong about Trump.

In the interview, journalist David Robson is here to talk about his new book The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes. He and Mike talk the intelligence quotient, the blind spots smart people have, and why it might be a good idea to talk about yourself in the third person.

In the Spiel, Trump as all of America.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

See The Gist live!

What’s so funny about comedy, anyway? Join Mike Pesca as he answers that for you LIVE. And he won’t be doing it alone! He’ll have actual comedians by his side to discuss the ongoing changes in the business of making people laugh.

Tickets are on sale now!

gist comedy week
slate