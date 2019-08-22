Trump Is America
At least to him and the rest of the world.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Scaramucci was wrong about Trump.
In the interview, journalist David Robson is here to talk about his new book The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes. He and Mike talk the intelligence quotient, the blind spots smart people have, and why it might be a good idea to talk about yourself in the third person.
In the Spiel, Trump as all of America.
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.
