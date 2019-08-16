On The Gist, Slate’s Jordan Weissmann tells guest host Sean McElwee which presidential candidates’ signature ideas are hot (and which are not).

In the interview, the Green New Deal isn’t just a set of climate policies—it’s a chance to break with the uneven benefits afforded by the original New Deal and other progressive policies. Julian Brave NoiseCat (McElwee’s colleague at Data for Progress) and activist Adrien Salazar (of the think tank Demos) are in the studio to share their expertise on the stimulus package.

In the Spiel, McElwee digs into polling results from his own Data for Progress.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.