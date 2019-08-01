Chuck Klosterman and the Ivory Tower
“There’s a lot of things that I had never considered having a meaning that involved hipness or class.”
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Jeffrey Epstein’s ideas.
In the interview, when Chuck Klosterman writes nonfiction, he worries about missing some grand historical context in a way that would ruin his work. With fiction, that anxiety goes out the window; if someone reads one of his short stories and thinks something “completely unrelated to what I thought, it’s still OK.” Klosterman digs into that, the advantages of an education outside the ivory tower, and what the Beatles really did for rock music. His new book of short stories is Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction.
In the Spiel, the first night of the CNN debates and Marianne Williamson.
Email us at thegist@slate.com.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.