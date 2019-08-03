The Case of “The Case of Al Franken”
Debating the former senator’s ouster, and the New Yorker article that came to his defense.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, a theory as to why we still hear dusty old terms like “happy warrior”—at least during election season.
In the interview, Slate writer Christina Cauterucci, who recently wrote about Al Franken, criticizes a recent New Yorker story on the ousted senator. She and Mike break down what they think its author Jane Mayer got wrong and right, the facts of the reporting, and why we shouldn’t think of the #MeToo movement as one with winners and losers.
In the Spiel, John Ratcliffe is thankfully out of consideration for the job of Director of National Intelligence. But it’s a shame that he’s still acceptable as a congressman.
