David Koch Was Bad. But Evil? Eh.
The billionaire poured money into enacting his libertarian values. But he sincerely believed—however benightedly—that these were best.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, if an eleventh Democratic candidate makes the next debate in Houston, we’ll hear more from all of them (because they’ll be split across two nights!).
In the interview, it’s part II of Mike’s discussion with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley. They talk about the filibuster (this junior senator says “it has to go”) and the daunting task that is healing the upper chamber of Congress. Merkley is the author of America Is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families.
In the Spiel, the David Koch obituaries are in. But are they fair?
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.
