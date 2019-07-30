How the GOP Got Here
Donald Trump hasn’t just sent the Democratic Party into disarray. He’s done it for the Republicans, too.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Trump and racism.
In the interview, Politico’s Tim Alberta has been covering the Republican Party since 2009, back when it was “totally rudderless and beaten into the ground.” Ten years later, and though in control of the White House, the GOP isn’t in much better shape. Alberta’s new book is American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump.
In the Spiel, impeachment.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.