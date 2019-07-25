Mueller Is No Showman
It will take a lot more than the jaded 74-year-old’s testimony to spur Congress into impeachment proceedings.
Episode Notes
On The Gist, Robert Mueller was a bit of a broken record in his congressional testimony.
In the interview, David Wolman once happened upon a small Hawaiian museum dedicated to a small crew of cowboys in the state—and that was the first he heard of them. He teamed up with Julian Smith to dig into the fascinating history of these cowpokes and how they dazzled the world at the 1908 World Rodeo Championships. Their new book is Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World’s Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West.
In the Spiel, we’ve perhaps seen the last of Robert Mueller’s public statements. And the impeachment needle hasn’t moved one bit.
