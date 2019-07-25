A few months ago, Dan Taberski joined us to talk about latest season of his Headlong podcast, Running From Cops, focused on reality television shows about police. One series in particular, Live PD, was billed as a documentary but seemed to fall into the same bad practices as other reality programming. Taberski tried to interview the Dan Abrams, the show’s host, and was never able to get him on mic.

Lucky for us, in 2016 Mike interviewed Abrams for The Gist when Live PD was first airing. So we’re airing a few clips of Mike’s conversation with Taberski, the Running From Cops segment about Live PD, and Mike’s 2016 interview with Abrams. Enjoy the cop-a-thon.

